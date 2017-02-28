Photos: Phoenix restaurants that opened, closed February 2017
Guedo's Cantina Grille closed shop in downtown Chandler last year after 30 years in business. The beloved restaurant has resurfaced in Gilbert near Pecos and Gilbert roads.
