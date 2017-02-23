Man sentenced to 10 years for police chase though Mesa, other Phoenix-area cities
Joshua Monigold was sentenced to prison for leading police on a high-speed car chase through Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and other Phoenix-area cities. Man sentenced to 10 years for police chase though Mesa, other Phoenix-area cities Joshua Monigold was sentenced to prison for leading police on a high-speed car chase through Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler and other Phoenix-area cities.
