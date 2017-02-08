Louis L'Amour is Dead

Louis L'Amour is Dead

And so are Zane Grey, Earnest Haycox, Luke Short, and all the rest of the old classic western writers. But don't despair, a new best-selling author, C.M. Curtis, is taking the western scene by storm.

