Intel, Trump tout new $7 billion investment to create 10K jobs
The company will use the $7 billion to complete its Fab 42 factory in Chandler, Ariz., Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said at a meeting at the White House with President Trump. Krzanich said the decision to make the announcement with the White House was borne out of Intel's support for Trump's economic and trade policies.
