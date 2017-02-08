Intel to invest $7 billion in Chandler

Intel to invest $7 billion in Chandler

Read more: The Arizona Republic

Chandler Mayor Jay Tibshraeny announces at City Hall that Intel will invest $7 billion in Chandler, completing the Fab 42 plant and expanding. The mayor was at a press conference on Feb. 8, 2017.

