Intel to invest $7 billion in Chandler
Chandler Mayor Jay Tibshraeny announces at City Hall that Intel will invest $7 billion in Chandler, completing the Fab 42 plant and expanding. The mayor was at a press conference on Feb. 8, 2017.
