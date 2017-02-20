In face of rising deportation, immigr...

In face of rising deportation, immigrants increasingly forced to fight alone

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: Fox News

In the face of rising deportations and detentions on the orders of President Donald Trump, the fight by the relatives of undocumented migrants often exceeds the ability of organizations, churches and neighborhoods, meaning that many immigrants must now fight their own battles to avoid being expelled from the U.S. One example is Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, the Mexican who recently was separated from her family in Arizona and deported to Mexico. After living in the U.S. for 21 years, Garcia, an Arizona resident, was deported on Feb. 8 after being detained when she went to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Phoenix hoping that they would grant her time to continue appealing her case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Wed ZquareRootz 2,127
Trump for President, He will win. watch Feb 20 ldyoky 6
Water minimum charge (Mar '06) Feb 20 palmisanojudy 14
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 19 azc55 8
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Feb 19 Retired now 2,669
Alyssa Valdez Feb 16 Anonymous 2
What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07) Feb 15 Anonymous 5
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,858 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC