In face of rising deportation, immigrants increasingly forced to fight alone

In the face of rising deportations and detentions on the orders of President Donald Trump, the fight by the relatives of undocumented migrants often exceeds the ability of organizations, churches and neighborhoods, meaning that many immigrants must now fight their own battles to avoid being expelled from the U.S. One example is Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos, the Mexican who recently was separated from her family in Arizona and deported to Mexico. After living in the U.S. for 21 years, Garcia, an Arizona resident, was deported on Feb. 8 after being detained when she went to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Phoenix hoping that they would grant her time to continue appealing her case.

