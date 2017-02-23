Imagine if Gilbert had never grown
Imagine if Gilbert had never grown The town's landmarks, developments and restaurants could have been part of Mesa or Chandler Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2maVbHM Often, as I am now older, I think back to things that changed everything. I then began to wonder - what if Gilbert had never grown? Most people in Gilbert today accept positively what Gilbert has become.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Feb 20
|ldyoky
|6
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Retired now
|2,669
|Alyssa Valdez
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|2
|What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07)
|Feb 15
|Anonymous
|5
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|Feb 3
|Mark Kinney
|18
|Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10)
|Feb 1
|justice seeker
|50
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Jan '17
|i am chandler
|63
