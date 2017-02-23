Imagine if Gilbert had never grown The town's landmarks, developments and restaurants could have been part of Mesa or Chandler Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2maVbHM Often, as I am now older, I think back to things that changed everything. I then began to wonder - what if Gilbert had never grown? Most people in Gilbert today accept positively what Gilbert has become.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.