How the Tempe Public Library inherited 150 books written in Marathi

7 hrs ago

Thanks to the persistance and dedication of one woman, the Tempe library now has a full section of books in the Indian language How the Tempe Public Library inherited 150 books written in Marathi Thanks to the persistance and dedication of one woman, the Tempe library now has a full section of books in the Indian language Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jZrMvz Bhagyashree Barlingay speaks to the audience who attended the inauguration of the Marathi language section at the Tempe Public Library. Marathi is one of India's 22 official languages, and it now has its own section at Tempe Public Library thanks to the persistence of one woman and her organization.

