Homeless veterans camp near Mesa plans move to Chandler
Homeless veterans camp near Mesa plans move to Chandler ADOT filed the vacate notice on Friday, the day after a man was found dead near the camp. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mCPhMi A group of homeless veterans who have been living in a camp near Loop 202 and the Salt River for the past year intend to relocate to private property in Chandler by the end of this week, a camp co-founder said Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bahama Beach Cruisers , Fat Tire Cruiser (Mar '16)
|Feb 24
|mehl
|5
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Feb 20
|ldyoky
|6
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Retired now
|2,669
|Alyssa Valdez
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|2
|What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07)
|Feb 15
|Anonymous
|5
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|Feb 3
|Mark Kinney
|18
|Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10)
|Feb 1
|justice seeker
|50
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC