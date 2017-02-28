Homeless veterans camp near Mesa plans move to Chandler ADOT filed the vacate notice on Friday, the day after a man was found dead near the camp. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2mCPhMi A group of homeless veterans who have been living in a camp near Loop 202 and the Salt River for the past year intend to relocate to private property in Chandler by the end of this week, a camp co-founder said Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.