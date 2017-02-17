Hey Phoenix Artists, Here Are 7 Oppor...

Hey Phoenix Artists, Here Are 7 Opportunities to Show Your Work

Friday Feb 17 Read more: Phoenix New Times

Whether your style is more mutant piata or creative prototyping, there's probably an artist opportunity for that in metro Phoenix. Beatrice Moore is looking for artists and other creative types to make original works for this year's Mutant Piata art show happening in March at Chartreuse gallery, and Mesa Arts Center is hunting for creative concepts to incorporate into its first-ever prototyping festival coming to Main Street and its surrounds in November.

