Hey Phoenix Artists, Here Are 7 Opportunities to Show Your Work
Whether your style is more mutant piata or creative prototyping, there's probably an artist opportunity for that in metro Phoenix. Beatrice Moore is looking for artists and other creative types to make original works for this year's Mutant Piata art show happening in March at Chartreuse gallery, and Mesa Arts Center is hunting for creative concepts to incorporate into its first-ever prototyping festival coming to Main Street and its surrounds in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phoenix New Times.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|8 hr
|ldyoky
|6
|Water minimum charge (Mar '06)
|10 hr
|palmisanojudy
|14
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|19 hr
|azc55
|8
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sun
|Retired now
|2,669
|Alyssa Valdez
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|2
|What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07)
|Feb 15
|Anonymous
|5
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|Feb 3
|Mark Kinney
|18
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC