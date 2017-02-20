Have you seen it? South Mountain Free...

Have you seen it? South Mountain Freeway construction underway

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 20 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Roadwork is underway in Awhatukee, Laveen and parts of the West Valley for the construction of the Loop 202 extension. Have you seen it? South Mountain Freeway construction underway Roadwork is underway in Awhatukee, Laveen and parts of the West Valley for the construction of the Loop 202 extension.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 15 hr ZquareRootz 2,127
Trump for President, He will win. watch Feb 20 ldyoky 6
Water minimum charge (Mar '06) Feb 20 palmisanojudy 14
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 19 azc55 8
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Feb 19 Retired now 2,669
Alyssa Valdez Feb 16 Anonymous 2
What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07) Feb 15 Anonymous 5
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,023 • Total comments across all topics: 279,073,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC