Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival celebrates diversity, inclusion
Greater Phoenix Jewish Film Festival celebrates diversity, inclusion The festival offers 18 feature films, seven shorts and guest speakers. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k42yLz So now it's on to the next 20 years and beyond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Feb 8
|Kenji_OC
|5
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Feb 7
|Anonymous
|47
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Feb 6
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,663
|Village at Copper Basin (Feb '11)
|Feb 6
|mjorg
|35
|Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns..
|Feb 6
|Gangsterreport
|2
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|Feb 6
|Nanaimo
|3
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Feb 5
|Silent451
|2,126
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC