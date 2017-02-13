Flix Brewhouse, a movie theater with ...

Flix Brewhouse, a movie theater with microbrewery, coming to downtown Chandler

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Flix Brewhouse, a movie theater with microbrewery, coming to downtown Chandler CHANDLER -- Downtown Chandler slated to get first Flix Brewhouse in Arizona and one of only six in the nation. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2l7IkVI Chandler residents will be getting a new 77,000-square-foot entertainment district in downtown with a Flix Brewhouse as an anchor point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 14 hr Crate 2,664
What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07) 17 hr Screenshots 5
Alyssa Valdez 23 hr Screenshots 1
Be aware Wed Anon2 1
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Tue azcnterpolicy 3
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Feb 12 B legal no deport... 10
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 12 anonymous 6
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Toyota
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,155 • Total comments across all topics: 278,920,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC