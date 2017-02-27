Fat Tuesday Drink Deals, a Craft Beverage Festival, and More in Metro Phoenix from Feb. 27 to Mar...
Mardi Gras is this Tuesday, and Sandbar Mexican Grill Chandler and Desert Ridge are celebrating on Monday and Tuesday with food and drinks fit for the New Orleans holiday. Enjoy dishes like crawfish and shrimp tacos and Jambalaya.
