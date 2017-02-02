Everspin Tech (MRAM) Downgraded by Za...

Everspin Tech (MRAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Daily Political

According to Zacks, "Everspin Technologies, Inc. is involved in designing, manufacturing and commercially shipping discrete and embedded Magnetoresistive RAM and Spin-Torque MRAM. It serves data center, cloud storage, energy, industrial, automotive and transportation markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President 3 hr lissa 8
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 12 hr John cheeseman 2,662
News Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11) Fri Mark Kinney 18
Review: Vensure Employer Services Inc. (Feb '13) Feb 1 Congrats_dbag 18
Trying to find my mom. Feb 1 Mindirey 3
News Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10) Feb 1 justice seeker 50
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Jan 30 ABC15AZ 1
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,255 • Total comments across all topics: 278,562,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC