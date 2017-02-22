Dinner, drinks and a flick: Dine-in movie theaters coming to Chandler, Tempe
Dinner, drinks and a flick: Dine-in movie theaters coming to Chandler, Tempe An Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is coming to Tempe, while downtown Chandler will get Flix Brewhouse. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lx7LxZ Operating partner Derek Dodd and partner Craig Paschich stand in a theater at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at 4955 S. Arizona Ave. in Chandler on Feb. 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch (Aug '16)
|Feb 20
|ldyoky
|6
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Retired now
|2,669
|Alyssa Valdez
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|2
|What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07)
|Feb 15
|Anonymous
|5
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|Feb 3
|Mark Kinney
|18
|Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10)
|Feb 1
|justice seeker
|50
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Jan '17
|i am chandler
|63
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC