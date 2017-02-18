Court drops more than 1,000 'frivolous' accessibility suits, Arizona attorney general says Attorney General Mark Brnovich calls the suits, filed by a disability-rights advocacy group Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lt0gdi A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has dismissed more than 1,000 lawsuits filed by a disability advocacy group, the Arizona Attorney General's Office said Feb. 17, 2017. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has dismissed more than 1,000 lawsuits filed by a disability advocacy group, the Arizona Attorney General's Office said Friday.

