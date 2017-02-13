Congressman Biggs issues statement on Chandler-Intel announcement
Washington, D.C. - Today, Intel Corporation announced that it will invest $7 Billion into its Chandler facility, creating 3,000 jobs in the factory and 10,000 additional jobs around Arizona.
