Congressman Biggs issues statement on...

Congressman Biggs issues statement on Chandler-Intel announcement

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Sonoran News

Washington, D.C. - Today, Intel Corporation announced that it will invest $7 Billion into its Chandler facility, creating 3,000 jobs in the factory and 10,000 additional jobs around Arizona.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 2 hr Janj 2,665
Alyssa Valdez 5 hr Screenshots 2
What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07) Wed Screenshots 5
Be aware Wed Anon2 1
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Feb 14 azcnterpolicy 3
News Mexico warns citizens of 'new reality' after un... Feb 12 B legal no deport... 10
valley night clubs under investigation by feds Feb 12 anonymous 6
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,965 • Total comments across all topics: 278,929,494

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC