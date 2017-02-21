Chandler police: Woman rammed police car, tried to run over officer
A woman was booked on two charges after Chandler police accused her of ramming a police car with her vehicle and attempting to run over an officer Monday afternoon, police said. Chandler police: Woman rammed police car, tried to run over officer A woman was booked on two charges after Chandler police accused her of ramming a police car with her vehicle and attempting to run over an officer Monday afternoon, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Mon
|ldyoky
|6
|Water minimum charge (Mar '06)
|Mon
|palmisanojudy
|14
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Sun
|azc55
|8
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sun
|Retired now
|2,669
|Alyssa Valdez
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|2
|What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07)
|Feb 15
|Anonymous
|5
|Police: Eighth-grader's body found at Kyrene sc... (Aug '11)
|Feb 3
|Mark Kinney
|18
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC