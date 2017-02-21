A woman was booked on two charges after Chandler police accused her of ramming a police car with her vehicle and attempting to run over an officer Monday afternoon, police said. Chandler police: Woman rammed police car, tried to run over officer A woman was booked on two charges after Chandler police accused her of ramming a police car with her vehicle and attempting to run over an officer Monday afternoon, police said.

