'Cash mob' to hit Chandler doughnut s...

'Cash mob' to hit Chandler doughnut shop after crash

15 hrs ago

'Cash mob' to hit Chandler doughnut shop after crash A Chandler Facebook group uses "cash mobs" to help boost local businesses, and the craze is catching on. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lc0hjM An SUV plowed through the front entrance of a Chandler doughnut shop on Wednesday and residents are responding with support, planning to buy doughnuts from the shop on Friday, Feb. 17 - using the rear entrance.

