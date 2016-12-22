AZ Memo: Weekend weather changes; wings clip at Sky Harbor; mosque open house; Cocktail Week; and more Good morning, Arizona, and happy Friday! Here's what you need to know. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lewRRX A jogger is reflected in a puddle along the path on the Old Cross Cut Canal in Phoenix on Dec. 22, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.