AZ Memo: Weekend weather changes; wings clip at Sky Harbor; mosque...
AZ Memo: Weekend weather changes; wings clip at Sky Harbor; mosque open house; Cocktail Week; and more Good morning, Arizona, and happy Friday! Here's what you need to know. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2lewRRX A jogger is reflected in a puddle along the path on the Old Cross Cut Canal in Phoenix on Dec. 22, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|10 hr
|ZquareRootz
|2,127
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Mon
|ldyoky
|6
|Water minimum charge (Mar '06)
|Mon
|palmisanojudy
|14
|valley night clubs under investigation by feds
|Sun
|azc55
|8
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Feb 19
|Retired now
|2,669
|Alyssa Valdez
|Feb 16
|Anonymous
|2
|What will Christians say if being gay is scient... (Oct '07)
|Feb 15
|Anonymous
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC