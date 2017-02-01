ASU Football: Local quarterback Ryan ...

ASU Football: Local quarterback Ryan Kelley signs with Sun Devils

Former Basha High School quarterback Ryan Kelley has signed and sent in his National Letter of Intent , making his commitment to the Arizona State Sun Devils official. Kelley gave his verbal commitment to Arizona State in early May and finished last season ranked fifth in the state in passing yards per game .

