Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Everspin Tech (Mram) to Buy
The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective points to a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock's previous close.
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|22 hr
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,658
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Jan 24
|i am chandler
|63
|Trying to find my mom.
|Jan 23
|CJCC
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 20
|Roth
|5
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
|Rejoining the LDS Church (Jan '09)
|Jan 20
|Dawn
|63
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jan 19
|Choppo
|2,124
