WSU football recruiting: Jonathan Nathaniel, OL, commits to the Cougs
Nathaniel is reported to be around 6-4/6-5 and 250ish pounds, which is, of course, very light for any Pac-12 offensive lineman - but especially so for WSU, which likes them extra large. You might remember, though, that current starting left tackle Andre Dillard was a two-star player at 6-5/250 who committed to WSU over Eastern Washington, Idaho and Portland State.
