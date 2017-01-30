Wine bar, Latin restaurant to open at...

Wine bar, Latin restaurant to open at upscale Scottsdale shopping center

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: The Arizona Republic

The Living Room Wine Cafey & Lounge and La Sala Tequila Cantina, next-door neighbors in Chandler, share space and kitchen The Shops at Gainey Village. Wine bar, Latin restaurant to open at upscale Scottsdale shopping center The Living Room Wine Cafey & Lounge and La Sala Tequila Cantina, next-door neighbors in Chandler, share space and kitchen The Shops at Gainey Village.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 10 hr Jennifer 2,661
Review: Vensure Employer Services Inc. (Feb '13) Wed Congrats_dbag 18
Trying to find my mom. Wed Mindirey 3
News Scottsdale architect accuses Navajo speaker of ... (Feb '10) Wed justice seeker 50
Donald Trump for President Jan 30 Scotty Steiner 6
Corruption,Shady buisness deals,Shakedowns.. Jan 30 ABC15AZ 1
News Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10) Jan 24 i am chandler 63
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,029 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC