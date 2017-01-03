VIDEO: April ambush shooting of Chandler cops
Chandler officers Joshua Pueblo and Daniel Colwell were both shot at by a suspect on Saturday morning at a Walmart near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. The suspect, 24-year-old Mitchell Oakley, was shot and killed at the scene.
