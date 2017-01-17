U.S. sues student loan giant Navient, says it a faileda borrowers
Reuters WASHINGTON - President-elect Donald Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his nominee for secretary of agriculture on Thursday, a senior transition official... By Lisa Lambert Reuters WASHINGTON - The largest U.S. student loan servicer, Navient Corp, cheated borrowers out of billions of dollars, often by deceiving them ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|17 hr
|Roth
|5
|Test
|Fri
|Joe
|1
|Rejoining the LDS Church (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Dawn
|63
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Thu
|Choppo
|2,124
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|Jan 16
|T REX
|27
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|Mbotts
|2,656
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jan 13
|cindywiggins
|46
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC