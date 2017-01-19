Tucson Air Branch helps FBI with AMBER Alert
Two teams from the Air and Marine Operation's Tucson Air Branch , responding to an Amber Alert released today out of Chandler, Arizona, joined with the FBI and Navajo Nation police to locate a missing girl, and detain a male suspect involved in her disappearance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sonoran News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|Fri
|Roth
|5
|Test
|Fri
|Joe
|1
|Rejoining the LDS Church (Jan '09)
|Fri
|Dawn
|63
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Thu
|Choppo
|2,124
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|Jan 16
|T REX
|27
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|Mbotts
|2,656
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jan 13
|cindywiggins
|46
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC