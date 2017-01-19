Tucson Air Branch helps FBI with AMBE...

Tucson Air Branch helps FBI with AMBER Alert

Thursday

Two teams from the Air and Marine Operation's Tucson Air Branch , responding to an Amber Alert released today out of Chandler, Arizona, joined with the FBI and Navajo Nation police to locate a missing girl, and detain a male suspect involved in her disappearance.

Chandler, AZ

