Tempe man with 3 DUI charges causes deadly crash
A Tempe man with three prior DUI arrests is being charged again after a traffic collision that left one dead. Police say 33-year-old Joey Anthony Olsen had already been arrested for driving under the influence three times before getting into a crash in late 2016.
