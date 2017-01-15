Police: Chandler murder suspect arres...

Police: Chandler murder suspect arrested in Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Police: Chandler murder suspect arrested in Phoenix Chandler police said man is being held in connection with a Dec. 21 homicide in Chandler Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iAumd2 A Chandler resident was arrested Saturday in Phoenix on suspicion of fatally shooting another man last month, Chandler police said. Chris Anthony Vega, 21, is suspected of shooting 20-year-old Dominique Vega near the intersection of Arizona Avenue and Ivanhoe Place in Chandler, police said, adding that the two men were not related.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Sat Mbotts 2,656
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Jan 13 cindywiggins 46
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jan 10 cripgang1121 2,123
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Jan 7 Jeep 342
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... Jan 7 Gangsterreport 5
Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14) Jan 3 MoverNShaker 25
police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31 Jan 1 resident 1
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,445 • Total comments across all topics: 277,944,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC