Police: Chandler murder suspect arrested in Phoenix
Police: Chandler murder suspect arrested in Phoenix Chandler police said man is being held in connection with a Dec. 21 homicide in Chandler Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2iAumd2 A Chandler resident was arrested Saturday in Phoenix on suspicion of fatally shooting another man last month, Chandler police said. Chris Anthony Vega, 21, is suspected of shooting 20-year-old Dominique Vega near the intersection of Arizona Avenue and Ivanhoe Place in Chandler, police said, adding that the two men were not related.
