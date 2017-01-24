Police: Chandler man is missing, enda...

Police: Chandler man is missing, endangered

Police: Chandler man is missing, endangered Eric David Moore, 66, left his home around 8 a.m. Monday and hasn't returned. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2knYASK The search was on Tuesday for a 66-year-old Chandler man who police say is overdue from a day trip to a camping area near Cave Creek.

