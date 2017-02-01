PD: Fraud investigation leads to weap...

PD: Fraud investigation leads to weapons stash

A Scottsdale fraud investigation led police to the Chandler home of a convicted felon allegedly in possession of 11 guns, 10,000 rounds of ammunition and body armor. Court records show that police raided a home in Chandler and found multiple weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, body armor and a sniper rifle in the home of a convicted felon from California.

