Missing Chandler teen found safe; suspect in custody
CHANDLER, AZ - A missing Chandler teen has been found safe and the suspect is in custody, officials said Monday afternoon. Terrianne Brooks, 15, and Douglas Jones, 40, were located by law enforcement in a remote area of the Navajo Reservation north of Tuba City, according to a spokeswoman for the FBI.
