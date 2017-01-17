Missing Chandler teen found safe; sus...

Missing Chandler teen found safe; suspect in custody

Monday Jan 16

CHANDLER, AZ - A missing Chandler teen has been found safe and the suspect is in custody, officials said Monday afternoon. Terrianne Brooks, 15, and Douglas Jones, 40, were located by law enforcement in a remote area of the Navajo Reservation north of Tuba City, according to a spokeswoman for the FBI.

Chandler, AZ

