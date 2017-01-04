Man gets 8 1/2 years in assault of Chandler U.S. Army veteran
On April 7, 2016, Army veteran Stephen Richardson, 31, was struck by an SUV driven by Cody James Gibson, 19, according to police. Man gets 8 1/2 years in assault of Chandler U.S. Army veteran On April 7, 2016, Army veteran Stephen Richardson, 31, was struck by an SUV driven by Cody James Gibson, 19, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|13 hr
|Gangsterreport
|4
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|20 hr
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Dec 31
|tom dooley
|1
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|Dec 29
|RIP
|2
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Dec 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,653
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|Dec 28
|hassen benhassen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC