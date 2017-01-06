A man who pleaded guilty in the 2010 shooting death of an undercover Chandler police detective was sentenced Friday to 21 years in prison. Man gets 21 years in prison in fatal shooting of undercover Chandler police detective A man who pleaded guilty in the 2010 shooting death of an undercover Chandler police detective was sentenced Friday to 21 years in prison.

