Man gets 21 years in prison in fatal ...

Man gets 21 years in prison in fatal shooting of undercover Chandler police detective

Friday Jan 6 Read more: The Arizona Republic

A man who pleaded guilty in the 2010 shooting death of an undercover Chandler police detective was sentenced Friday to 21 years in prison.

