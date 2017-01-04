Jason's Deli closes store near Chandler Fashion Center
The Jason's Deli on Frye Road across from the Chandler Fashion Center mall has closed. The one near Ray Road and 54th Street in Chandler remains open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Sat
|Jeep
|342
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Sat
|Gangsterreport
|5
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Fri
|Zeke The Pinhead
|2,655
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|Jan 3
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Dec 31
|tom dooley
|1
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|Dec 29
|RIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC