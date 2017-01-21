Hipsters and cowboys and techies - when did Chandler get so hip?
Hipsters and cowboys and techies - when did Chandler get so hip? Chandler has expanded beyond cow town and family-filled suburb to gain a hip edge Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jKy9pe Modern Margarita opens August 2016 at the site of the old Coach & Willie's.. The restaurant features 15 different types of kinds of margaritas, more than 60 tequilas and new custom crafted cocktails available in 12-ounce, 16-ounce or shareable 60-ounce sizes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|19 hr
|i am chandler
|63
|Trying to find my mom.
|Mon
|CJCC
|1
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 20
|Roth
|5
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
|Rejoining the LDS Church (Jan '09)
|Jan 20
|Dawn
|63
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jan 19
|Choppo
|2,124
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|Jan 16
|T REX
|27
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC