Here Are the 2017 Arizona Governor's Arts Awards Nominees
This year, a total of 70 individuals and organizations received nods from the Awards for their impact on the state's arts and culture. Presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts and Governor Doug Ducey's office, the annual Awards seek to honor excellence among artists, arts organizations, businesses, educators, and individuals.
