Firefighters prepare to start training in new burn building
The Chandler Fire, Health & Medical Department recently held its first live fire test in its new 9,000-square-foot burn building, which will be used for regular training starting early this year. "With its many different training features, this building is going to increase our training capabilities for our firefighters and our regional partners, helping us to provide our community with some of the best fire and life safety protection in the country," said Val H. Gale Jr., City of Chandler Fire, Health & Medical Department spokesman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Wed
|Gangsterreport
|4
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|Tue
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Dec 31
|tom dooley
|1
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|Dec 29
|RIP
|2
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Dec 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,653
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|Dec 28
|hassen benhassen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC