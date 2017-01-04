Firefighters prepare to start training in new burn building

The Chandler Fire, Health & Medical Department recently held its first live fire test in its new 9,000-square-foot burn building, which will be used for regular training starting early this year. "With its many different training features, this building is going to increase our training capabilities for our firefighters and our regional partners, helping us to provide our community with some of the best fire and life safety protection in the country," said Val H. Gale Jr., City of Chandler Fire, Health & Medical Department spokesman.

