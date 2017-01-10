Filmmakers worldwide showcased at Cha...

Filmmakers worldwide showcased at Chandler film fest

An eclectic mix of filmmakers, industry professionals, students and movie buffs will network and celebrate the magic of cinema at the Chandler International Film Festival from Friday, Jan. 13, to Sunday, Jan. 15, at SoHo63. "We are honored and thrilled to welcome the Chandler International Film Festival to downtown Chandler and SoHo63," said City Councilman Rene Lopez.

