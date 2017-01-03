FD: Fire burning at Chandler mortuary

According to a Chandler Fire Department spokesperson, the fire ignited Sunday night at Valley of the Sun Mortuary, near Chandler Heights and Alma School roads. Minor said firefighters had been pulled from inside the structure and were fighting the fire defensively using water from several ladder trucks.

