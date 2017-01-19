Father gets probation for secret fami...

Father gets probation for secret family bathroom recordings in Chandler

The Arizona Republic

A 42-year-old man was sentenced to two years of supervised probation after police say he secretly recorded his family in the bathroom of their Chandler home for several years.

