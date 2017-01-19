Father gets probation for secret family bathroom recordings in Chandler Chandler police say Jason Travis Mekelburg recorded his family in the bathroom of their home over two years. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2k5ojuR A 42-year-old man was sentenced to two years of supervised probation after police say he secretly recorded his family in the bathroom of their Chandler home for several years.

