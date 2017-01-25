Ex-Superior mayor Jayme Valenzuela now set to go to trial on theft charges on Feb. 21
Feb. 21 is the new date when former Superior Mayor Jayme Valenzuela will go to trial on charges that he used the town debit card to make more than $2,300 in personal withdrawals during his term in office. Originally scheduled to begin on Dec. 20, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge David Cunanan granted a continuance at the request of Valenzuela's defense attorney Gary Husk.
