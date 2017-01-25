East Valley Chabad presents - Kabblah of Time'

Chabad of the East Valley will present "Kabbalah of Time," a new six-session course examining time and the Jewish calendar through the mystical lens of Kabbalah. The course will be held 7:30-9 p.m. Mondays starting Jan. 30, at the Pollack Chabad center for Jewish Life, 875 N. McClintock Drive, Chandler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish News of Greater Phoenix.