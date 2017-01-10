D'Vine Bistro fundraiser helps Hamilton students, families in need
A wine social at D'Vine Wine Bar and Bistro attracted more than 250 members of the community in support of the Hamilton Homeless Fund. "We are committed to helping our community and we are overwhelmed with the outpouring of support of our neighbors in need," said D'Vine owner Robert Coulson, who has agreed to host the event again next year.
