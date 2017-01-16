Dinner or show? Enjoy both at 10 rest...

Dinner or show? Enjoy both at 10 restaurants with live music

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: The Arizona Republic

Make your meal extra special at one of these 10 Valley restaurants, where you can enjoy a bite and live tunes no matter your taste - in food or music. Dinner or show? Enjoy both at 10 restaurants with live music Make your meal extra special at one of these 10 Valley restaurants, where you can enjoy a bite and live tunes no matter your taste - in food or music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chandler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09) Mon T REX 27
Donald Trump for President Mon Josh 2
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jan 14 Mbotts 2,656
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Jan 13 cindywiggins 46
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jan 10 cripgang1121 2,123
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Jan 7 Jeep 342
Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co... Jan 7 Gangsterreport 5
See all Chandler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chandler Forum Now

Chandler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chandler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Chandler, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,849 • Total comments across all topics: 278,045,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC