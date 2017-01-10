City to unveil historical kiosk at Nozomi Park
Most Americans know the story behind Pearl Harbor, but how many realize that the City of Chandler played a role in devastating part of history? The municipality is taking important steps to chronicle these events. "There was a Japanese-American incarceration camp just a few miles south of Chandler, called the Gila River Relocation Camp," said Jody A. Crago, museum administrator, Cultural Affairs Division, City of Chandler.
