City to unveil historical kiosk at Nozomi Park

Most Americans know the story behind Pearl Harbor, but how many realize that the City of Chandler played a role in devastating part of history? The municipality is taking important steps to chronicle these events. "There was a Japanese-American incarceration camp just a few miles south of Chandler, called the Gila River Relocation Camp," said Jody A. Crago, museum administrator, Cultural Affairs Division, City of Chandler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Tan Sun News.