Chandler roads help Waymo progress on self-driving cars
Google spinoff Waymo is getting closer to the day when drivers can get in a car with no pedals, steering wheel or mirrors, and allow the car to get them to their destination by simply providing the address. Chandler roads help Waymo progress on self-driving cars Google spinoff Waymo is getting closer to the day when drivers can get in a car with no pedals, steering wheel or mirrors, and allow the car to get them to their destination by simply providing the address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Chandler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sat
|Mbotts
|2,656
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Jan 13
|cindywiggins
|46
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jan 10
|cripgang1121
|2,123
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Jan 7
|Jeep
|342
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Jan 7
|Gangsterreport
|5
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|Jan 3
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chandler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC