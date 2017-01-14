A 19-year-old Chandler man killed last week when gunshots erupted at a house party in Glendale was remembered Friday as a loyal friend and dedicated son. Chandler college student killed in Glendale shooting remembered at rosary A 19-year-old Chandler man killed last week when gunshots erupted at a house party in Glendale was remembered Friday as a loyal friend and dedicated son.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.