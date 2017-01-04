Chandler celebrates diversity with renowned play
Respected for its strong commitment to diversity, inclusion and acceptance, the City of Chandler will again highlight these exemplary traits during its annual Celebration of Unity. The yearly tradition honors the values of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his commitment to equality and universal respect.
